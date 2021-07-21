Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

NYSE FOR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.01.

FOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

