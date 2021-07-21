Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

FBRX stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.28. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

