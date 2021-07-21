Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBHS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

