Foxhaven Asset Management LP Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,011 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,645. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

