FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FPX Nickel in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for FPX Nickel’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get FPX Nickel alerts:

CVE FPX opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.46. The firm has a market cap of C$102.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59. FPX Nickel has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.94.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.