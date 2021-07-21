Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 772,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.