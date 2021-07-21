Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.41. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,713 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.