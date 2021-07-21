Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 18.3% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 191,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,601,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 374,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. 814,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,753,356. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

