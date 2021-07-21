Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.80), with a volume of 518719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Specifically, insider Christopher Mills bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24). Also, insider Zoe Holland bought 42,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

