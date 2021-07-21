Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 950 ($12.41). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,010.83 ($13.21).

LON:FRES traded down GBX 12.77 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 756.23 ($9.88). The stock had a trading volume of 556,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,207. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,650.68. The company has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 753 ($9.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

