Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus decreased their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

CLX opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

