Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

