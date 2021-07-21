Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DHT opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

