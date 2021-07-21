Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

