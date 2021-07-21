Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,952,762. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $229.11 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

