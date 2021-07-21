Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,843 shares of company stock worth $28,391,112. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $878.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

