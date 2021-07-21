Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $557,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 301,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

