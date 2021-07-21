Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000.

Shares of BJAN opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

