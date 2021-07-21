Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHT. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $980.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

