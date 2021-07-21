Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,573 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.