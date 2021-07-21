Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.