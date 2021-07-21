Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,159 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

