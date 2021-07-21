Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 867,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 138,833 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

