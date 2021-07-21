FSBT API Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,393.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 1,439.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $541,763.90 and $33,393.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 651.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.00794593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

