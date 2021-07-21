Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

FULT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,241. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $82,895.04. Also, EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $40,033.40. Insiders have sold a total of 34,015 shares of company stock worth $590,836 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.