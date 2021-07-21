FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $203.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

