FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sunrun Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $50.51 on Monday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

