FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lifted by Analyst

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price target on BHP Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,346,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.