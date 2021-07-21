FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Increased by Analyst

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

