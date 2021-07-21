FY2021 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Boosted by Analyst

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for RLI in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of RLI by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

