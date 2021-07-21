FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.41. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.34%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

