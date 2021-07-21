FY2022 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

PEAK stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

