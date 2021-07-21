FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Wipro Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 17.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

