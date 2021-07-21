FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

