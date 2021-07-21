FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ITCI stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

