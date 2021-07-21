Garmin (GRMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.150-5.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.15 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $149.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

