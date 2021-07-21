Gartner Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 389 call options.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

