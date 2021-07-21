Gary L. Collar Sells 20,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $5,433,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

