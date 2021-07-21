GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GATX opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Get GATX alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.