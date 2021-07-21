GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GDS worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

