General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,305. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

