Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.74 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. 128,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

