Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BW opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $609.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

