Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Citizens & Northern worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

