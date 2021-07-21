Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Citizens & Northern worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,261 shares of company stock valued at $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.