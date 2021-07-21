Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 171,457 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

