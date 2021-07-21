Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 680 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

