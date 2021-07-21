Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 879,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of iBio worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iBio by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iBio by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 130,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iBio by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IBIO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. iBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

