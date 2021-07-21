Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.38

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3755 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GOOD opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

