GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,412.40 ($18.45) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,394.17. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,652.80 ($21.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £71.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have bought a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $869,140 in the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

